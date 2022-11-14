Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 94,030 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,030 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.32% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $82,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after acquiring an additional 363,037 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after buying an additional 689,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,069,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,724,000 after acquiring an additional 229,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,424. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

