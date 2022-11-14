Synovus Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $40,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEI traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $114.69. 19,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,953. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.63. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $129.80.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
