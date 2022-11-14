Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.78. 36,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day moving average is $128.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

