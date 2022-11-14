Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,133 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $44,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 168,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,630,704. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $379.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.