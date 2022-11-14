Target (TGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Target to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $173.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.