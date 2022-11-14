TD Securities Increases Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to C$36.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Hydro One stock remained flat at $24.74 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. Hydro One has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $28.29.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

