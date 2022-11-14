Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on THNPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Technip Energies from €15.50 ($15.50) to €15.30 ($15.30) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners raised Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Technip Energies Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of THNPF stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Technip Energies has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

