Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $912,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

TFX stock traded down $5.69 on Monday, reaching $213.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,807. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $356.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

