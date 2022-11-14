Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $4.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

TEF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.68) to €4.10 ($4.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Telefónica from €2.90 ($2.90) to €2.70 ($2.70) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Telefónica by 2,213.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,528 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 1,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 845,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 771,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 652,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 373.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

