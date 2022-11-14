Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in October

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,472,600 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 3,194,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.4 days.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEFOF remained flat at $3.70 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.60) to €4.70 ($4.70) in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

