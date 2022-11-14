TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $42.06 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $230.14 million and approximately $42.06 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00078943 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00062093 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000425 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011736 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023805 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005385 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000260 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,282,422 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
