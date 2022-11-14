Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management Sells 5,030 Shares

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $14,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,033,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 51,473 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $145,153.86.

On Monday, November 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,209 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $3,385.20.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $58,324.80.

On Monday, October 31st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 65,230 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $201,560.70.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 4,875 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,548.75.

On Monday, September 12th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $113,940.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,653 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $10,930.36.

On Thursday, August 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,620 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $7,306.20.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $31,177.63.

Terran Orbital Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $2.64 on Monday. Terran Orbital Co. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.