TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TESS stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a PE ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

