Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Short Interest Up 23.4% in October

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the October 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $61.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.