TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Up 16.8% in October

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,300 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 704,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22,835.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 40,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $172,693.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 217,360 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 284,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.