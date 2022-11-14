The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,432 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $57,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BNS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 43,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,237. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.