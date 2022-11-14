The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 867,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,308,000 after acquiring an additional 74,667 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 128.4% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 49,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

BNS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,237. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.29%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

