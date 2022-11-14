The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Down 38.1% in October

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the October 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 80,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter valued at $143,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter valued at $762,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CEE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.