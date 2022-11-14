The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 191,487 shares.The stock last traded at $71.70 and had previously closed at $72.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.