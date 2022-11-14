The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Declares Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

GRX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 36,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,220. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 473,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,153,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

