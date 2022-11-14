The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €38.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($38.00) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($32.50) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.00) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($38.50) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($42.50) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($13.43) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($19.70).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

