The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target to $2.40

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.80 to $2.40 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.00% from the stock’s previous close.

XOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of XOS from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.18.

XOS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.00. 1,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,364. The company has a market cap of $166.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.39. XOS has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). XOS had a negative net margin of 136.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, analysts expect that XOS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XOS by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of XOS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of XOS by 600.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

