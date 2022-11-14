The Goldman Sachs Group Raises YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target to $5.10

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $5.10 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YPF. Itaú Unibanco raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Grupo Santander upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE YPF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,595. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. Analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.