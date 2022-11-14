The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HD traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $309.82. The company had a trading volume of 171,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,085. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $317.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

