The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.44. 102,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,634. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.