The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Insider Activity

Progressive Price Performance

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.87. The stock had a trading volume of 54,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,634. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.