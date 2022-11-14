The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.
Insider Activity
Progressive Price Performance
PGR traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.87. The stock had a trading volume of 54,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,634. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.