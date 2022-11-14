The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in October

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,467,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 1,250,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 349.5 days.
The Sage Group Stock Performance
SGGEF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14.
The Sage Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Sage Group (SGGEF)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.