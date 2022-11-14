The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Reduced by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.73. 31,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,005,936. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SO. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.