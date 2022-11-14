The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Mackenzie Financial Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,997,048 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 3.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.60% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,891,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 82.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 80,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,537. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

