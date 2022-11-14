The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $21,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 197,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.68. The company had a trading volume of 26,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.50. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

