The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.74. The company had a trading volume of 625,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $163.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Walt Disney

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

