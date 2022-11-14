The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 42,936 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.06. 346,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,221,430. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $163.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

