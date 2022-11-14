Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 138,315 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Special Opportunities Fund were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1,397.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 333,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 311,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPE stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $12.00. 1,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,801. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

