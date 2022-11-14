Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ASR stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,748. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $177.31 and a fifty-two week high of $242.68.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

