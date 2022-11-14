Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 11,765 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. cut its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the quarter. Apollo Tactical Income Fund comprises 1.3% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,959. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

