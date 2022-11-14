Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 166,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 43,073 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 147,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.86. 28,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,375. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.88. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

