Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

TWKS stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,165. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.98. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $33.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWKS. Cowen reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,730.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,597 shares of company stock worth $702,637. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Thoughtworks by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after acquiring an additional 369,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 272,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 586,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 269,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 246,400 shares in the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

