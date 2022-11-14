Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $303-309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.54 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 3.5 %

Thoughtworks stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40, a PEG ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.22.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,597 shares of company stock valued at $702,637 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 554.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

