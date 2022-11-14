Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.09 EPS.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $17.50 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.22.

TWKS stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,464.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,597 shares of company stock valued at $702,637 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 554.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at $164,000. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

