Tieton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,320 shares during the quarter. TESSCO Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of TESSCO Technologies worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TESS stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.89. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a PE ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 0.95. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

