Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $26.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 764,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.