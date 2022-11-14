Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in October

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the October 15th total of 818,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Toro Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOEYF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,675. Toro Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

