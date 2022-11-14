Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in October

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the October 15th total of 818,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Toro Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOEYF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,675. Toro Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
Toro Energy Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toro Energy (TOEYF)
