Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cormark raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Kaufman Brothers decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$99.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE TD traded down C$0.29 on Monday, reaching C$88.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,913. The stock has a market cap of C$159.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$86.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$87.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$109.08.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$10.93 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

