TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director David Weill Sells 21,645 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,212,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TMDX stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $57.54. 283,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,407. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $114,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.