Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 720,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 870,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 688,815 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,776,000 after acquiring an additional 684,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 639,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,028,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after purchasing an additional 444,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

