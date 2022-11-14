Trek Financial LLC Acquires 472 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $70.17.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

