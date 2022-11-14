Trek Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 304,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 186.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 87,765 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FT opened at $6.77 on Monday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

