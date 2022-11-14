Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. cut its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

NYSE:TY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,714. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $35.91.

Tri-Continental Dividend Announcement

About Tri-Continental

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

