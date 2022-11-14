Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCW has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities raised Trican Well Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.75.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Shares of TCW opened at C$3.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.69. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$2.46 and a 52-week high of C$4.90. The firm has a market cap of C$923.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

