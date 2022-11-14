Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Short Interest Update

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,542,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,348,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,693.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 92.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Triumph Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBK stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.83. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

